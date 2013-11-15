(Corrects figure for cooking oil imports and percentage rise in 4th paragraph)

NEW DELHI Nov 15 India's palm oil imports rose 21.4 percent in October from the month before as strong demand for cooking oil in the festival season and low domestic supply boosted overseas purchases.

India, the world's leading buyer of palm oils, imported 782,467 tonnes in October, including 154,342 tonnes of refined palm oil, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement on Friday.

Demand for cooking oil in the world's second most populous nation typically increases in the December quarter as the South Asian country celebrates festivals such as Dussehra, Eid and Diwali with family gatherings.

India's cooking oil imports for the year ended Oct. 31 rose 4 percent to a record level of 10.38 million tonnes, the body said.

A Reuters survey had forecast average palm oil imports at 759,167 tonnes in October, including 145,000 tonnes of refined palm oil. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)