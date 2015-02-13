Feb 13 India's vegetable oil imports in January were at 1,095,466 tonnes, down from 1,139,586 tonnes in the previous month, trade data released on Friday showed. India imported 1,082,670 tonnes of edible oils and 12,796 tonnes of non-edible oils in January, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India data showed. For a story on January vegoil imports, see The table below gives data on India's edible oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2014/15 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Soy Other Total palm palm oil oils* olein oil (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------- Jan' 15 69,997 580,695 224,430 207,568 1,082,670 Dec'14 45,031 778,815 97,027 200,717 1,121,590 Nov'14 55,815 712,881 121,097 259,338 1,149,131 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 170,823 2,072,391 442,554 667,623 3,353,391 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others oils include import of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel oil. --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'14 143,199 712,317 ---- 218,599 156,004 1230,119 Sep'14 82,803 601,676 ---- 161,016 173,272 1018,767 Aug'14 149,786 640,072 ---- 350,373 181,114 1321,345 Jul'14 120,855 527,648 ---- 306,068 137,700 1092,271 Jun'14 80,391 512,358 ---- 99,682 168,305 860,736 May'14 100,605 547,151 ---- 174,209 200,039 1022,004 Apr'14 81,100 438,122 ---- 113,000 187,213 819,435 Mar'14 112,140 424,937 ---- 189,150 106,698 832,925 Feb'14 125,142 268,686 ---- 96,420 79,296 569,544 Jan'14 208,231 337,418 ---- 174,236 151,642 871,527 Dec'13 164,026 691,740 ---- 53,500 143,284 1,052,550 Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,576,354 6252,788 ---- 1951,233 1837,959 11,618,334 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 1509,250 T of crude sunflower oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: SEA, Mumbai * Provisional (Compiled by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai)