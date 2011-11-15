Nov 15 India's vegetable oil imports were 894,045 tonnes in October, down
2 percent from 912,341 in September, trade data released on Tuesday showed.
India imported 877,799 tonnes of edible oils and 16,246 tonnes of non-edible oils in
October, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India data showed.
In the year ended Oct. 31, India's vegetable oil imports were 8.7 million tonnes, down 5.4
percent from 9.2 million tonnes previous year.
In 2010/11, the country's imported 295,770 tonnes of non-edible oils.
The table below gives data on edible oil imports by India.
-------------------------------------------------------------
EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)
OIL YEAR 2010/11 (November-October)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total
palm palm palm oil oils
olein oil olein (degummed)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct'11 119,750 490,992 ----- 186,836 80,221 877,799
Sep'11 143,296 548,904 ----- 120,488 66,181 878,869
Aug'11 81,655 549,293 ----- 52,265 102,305 785,518
Jul'11 98,270 521,052 ----- 163,650 98,790 881,762
Jun'11 87,388 624,968 ----- 50,616 65,987 828,959
May'11 64,237 467,062 ----- 60,600 44,038 635,937
Apr'11 26,056 316,412 6,501 31,250 77,900 458,119
Mar'11 73,768 179,959 ----- 81,131 77,230 412,088
Feb'11 89,849 276,436 ----- 129,640 42,247 538,172
Jan'11 119,158 398,003 ----- 49,520 125,099 691,780
Dec'10 107,743 524,641 ----- 48,725 49,085 730,194
Nov'10 70,516 476,611 ----- 31,970 73,165 652,262
---------------------------------------------------------------
Total 1,081,686 5,374,333 6,501 1,006,691 902,248 8,371,459
---------------------------------------------------------------
*Others included 64,420 tonnes of crude sunflower oil imports.
--------------------------------------------------------------
EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)
OIL YEAR 2009/10 (November-October)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total
palm palm palm oil oils
olein oil olein (degummed)
--------------------------------------------------------------
Oct '10 132,292 476,039 --- 124,850 47,360 780,541
Sept'10 93,158 588,618 --- 189,930 70,551 942,257
Aug '10 139,481 547,878 --- 216,966 96,617 1,000,942
July'10 73,785 410,604 --- 220,070 73,328 777,787
June'10 42,282 421,462 --- 192,649 36,559 692,952
May '10 56,284 314,581 --- 110,150 58,154 539,169
Apr '10 67,604 270,822 990 84,888 80,106 504,410
Mar '10 95,227 311,818 --- 145,996 59,252 612,293
Feb '10 131,160 387,918 --- 88,258 63,957 671,293
Jan '10 131,876 512,516 --- 114,300 68,490 827,182
Dec '09 137,656 476,937 --- 100,435 46,807 761,835
Nov '09 112,604 450,252 3,438 78,000 68,383 712,677
--------------------------------------------------------------
Total 1,213,409 5,169,445 4,428 1,666,492 769,564 8,823,338
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)