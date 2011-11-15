Nov 15 India's vegetable oil imports were 894,045 tonnes in October, down 2 percent from 912,341 in September, trade data released on Tuesday showed.

India imported 877,799 tonnes of edible oils and 16,246 tonnes of non-edible oils in October, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India data showed.

For a story on October vegoil imports, see:

In the year ended Oct. 31, India's vegetable oil imports were 8.7 million tonnes, down 5.4 percent from 9.2 million tonnes previous year.

In 2010/11, the country's imported 295,770 tonnes of non-edible oils.

The table below gives data on edible oil imports by India. -------------------------------------------------------------

EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)

OIL YEAR 2010/11 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total

palm palm palm oil oils

olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'11 119,750 490,992 ----- 186,836 80,221 877,799 Sep'11 143,296 548,904 ----- 120,488 66,181 878,869 Aug'11 81,655 549,293 ----- 52,265 102,305 785,518 Jul'11 98,270 521,052 ----- 163,650 98,790 881,762 Jun'11 87,388 624,968 ----- 50,616 65,987 828,959 May'11 64,237 467,062 ----- 60,600 44,038 635,937 Apr'11 26,056 316,412 6,501 31,250 77,900 458,119 Mar'11 73,768 179,959 ----- 81,131 77,230 412,088 Feb'11 89,849 276,436 ----- 129,640 42,247 538,172 Jan'11 119,158 398,003 ----- 49,520 125,099 691,780 Dec'10 107,743 524,641 ----- 48,725 49,085 730,194 Nov'10 70,516 476,611 ----- 31,970 73,165 652,262 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,081,686 5,374,333 6,501 1,006,691 902,248 8,371,459 --------------------------------------------------------------- *Others included 64,420 tonnes of crude sunflower oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------

EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)

OIL YEAR 2009/10 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total

palm palm palm oil oils

olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct '10 132,292 476,039 --- 124,850 47,360 780,541 Sept'10 93,158 588,618 --- 189,930 70,551 942,257 Aug '10 139,481 547,878 --- 216,966 96,617 1,000,942 July'10 73,785 410,604 --- 220,070 73,328 777,787 June'10 42,282 421,462 --- 192,649 36,559 692,952 May '10 56,284 314,581 --- 110,150 58,154 539,169 Apr '10 67,604 270,822 990 84,888 80,106 504,410 Mar '10 95,227 311,818 --- 145,996 59,252 612,293 Feb '10 131,160 387,918 --- 88,258 63,957 671,293 Jan '10 131,876 512,516 --- 114,300 68,490 827,182 Dec '09 137,656 476,937 --- 100,435 46,807 761,835 Nov '09 112,604 450,252 3,438 78,000 68,383 712,677 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,213,409 5,169,445 4,428 1,666,492 769,564 8,823,338 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI)