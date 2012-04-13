April 13 India's vegetable oil imports in March were 727,706 tonnes, down 17 percent from a revised February figure of 876,669 tonnes, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) showed. India imported 702,335 tonnes of edible oils and 25,371 tonnes of non-edible oils in March, the Mumbai-based trade body said on Friday. For a story on March vegoil imports, see: The table below details edible oil imports by India. ------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2011/12 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Mar'12 186,788 278,696 ----- 100,615 136,236 702,335 Feb'12 304,048 358,604 ----- 78,537 131,104 872,293 Jan'12 114,033 392,910 ----- 47,150 93,600 647,693 Dec'11 107,041 436,789 500 7,387 102,997 654,714 Nov'11 110,050 611,193 ----- 8,000 98,441 827,684 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 821,960 2,079,212 500 241,689 562,378 3,705,739 -------------------------------------------------------------- *Others included 104,150 tonnes of crude sunflower oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2010/11(November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'11 119,750 490,992 ----- 186,836 80,221 877,799 Sep'11 143,296 548,904 ----- 120,488 66,181 878,869 Aug'11 81,655 549,293 ----- 52,265 102,305 785,518 Jul'11 98,270 521,052 ----- 163,650 98,790 881,762 Jun'11 87,388 624,968 ----- 50,616 65,987 828,959 May'11 64,237 467,062 ----- 60,600 44,038 635,937 Apr'11 26,056 316,412 6,501 31,250 77,900 458,119 Mar'11 73,768 179,959 ----- 81,131 77,230 412,088 Feb'11 89,849 276,436 ----- 129,640 42,247 538,172 Jan'11 119,158 398,003 ----- 49,520 125,099 691,780 Dec'10 107,743 524,641 ----- 48,725 49,085 730,194 Nov'10 70,516 476,611 ----- 31,970 73,165 652,262 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,081,686 5,374,333 6,501 1,006,691 902,248 8,371,459 --------------------------------------------------------------- *Others included 64,420 tonnes of crude sunflower oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Annie Banerji in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)