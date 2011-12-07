NEW DELHI Dec 7 India's MMTC Ltd
has bought 40,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,093
per tonne, two government sources said on Wednesday, lower than
the last known price paid by another state-run firm.
The sources, who were involved in the tender process but
asked not to be named, said the cargoes of cooking oil were to
be delivered on the east coast in November. The price includes
cost, insurance and freight.
The cargoes were bought for the southern state of Andhra
Pradesh for subsidised sale to the poor, one of the sources
said.
MMTC had issued the tender on Dec. 2 for shipments in
December.
Last month, State Trading Corp. bought 30,000
tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,114 per tonne for western
Maharashtra state.
India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly
palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of
soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
