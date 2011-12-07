NEW DELHI Dec 7 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 40,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,093 per tonne, two government sources said on Wednesday, lower than the last known price paid by another state-run firm.

The sources, who were involved in the tender process but asked not to be named, said the cargoes of cooking oil were to be delivered on the east coast in November. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

The cargoes were bought for the southern state of Andhra Pradesh for subsidised sale to the poor, one of the sources said.

MMTC had issued the tender on Dec. 2 for shipments in December.

Last month, State Trading Corp. bought 30,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,114 per tonne for western Maharashtra state.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)