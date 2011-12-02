NEW DELHI Dec 2 India's state-run MMTC
Ltd has re-issued a tender to buy 40,000 tonnes of RBD
palmolein of Indonesian or Malaysian origin and extended the
deadline for bids to Dec. 7 from Dec. 2.
It has also brought forward the delivery date to Dec. 20
from Dec. 30, according to a statement on the re-issued tender.
The trading firm buys regularly cooking oils for provincial
governments for public distribution.
It removed a previous tender for the same amount of product
which had set a Dec. 2 deadline as the last date for submission
of bids for delivery by Dec. 30.
