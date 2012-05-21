NEW DELHI May 21 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 26,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,059 per tonne, trade and government sources said on Monday, lower than the last known price paid by the state-run trading company.

The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast by the end of this month. The quantities have been purchased on behalf of the government of the southern Andhra Pradesh state for subsidised sale, they added.

MMTC had issued an import tender seeking refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein earlier this month.

During the second week of this month, MMTC bought 20,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,144 per tonne via another tender.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)