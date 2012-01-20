NEW DELHI Jan 20 India's state-owned PEC Ltd has bought 23,400 tonnes of refined palmolein at $1,057 per tonne for delivery in February on the south coast, two trade sources said on Friday.

The price PEC paid for the refined palmolein is lower than the $1,073 paid by MMTC earlier this month.

PEC had issued the import tender last week.

"The cargoes were bought for the Tamil Nadu government for subsidised sale to the poor," one of the sources said.

Last week, state-run MMTC bought 21,000 tonnes of refined palmolein at $1,073 per tonne for delivery in January on the east coast.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Harish Nambiar)