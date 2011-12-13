NEW DELHI Dec 13 India's PEC Ltd has cancelled a tender to buy 3,000 tonnes of crude soyoil of Argentine origin, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The state-run firm buys regularly vegetable oils on behalf of provincial governments for public distribution. It had floated the tender this month with Dec. 13 as the last date for submission of bids.

The sources did not give any reason for the cancellation. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)