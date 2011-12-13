BRIEF-India's Span Divergent commences commercial ops in Dryfruit Factory LLP
* Commencement of commercial operations in company's subsidiary Dryfruit Factory LLP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqMBrz) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Dec 13 India's PEC Ltd has cancelled a tender to buy 3,000 tonnes of crude soyoil of Argentine origin, trade sources said on Tuesday.
The state-run firm buys regularly vegetable oils on behalf of provincial governments for public distribution. It had floated the tender this month with Dec. 13 as the last date for submission of bids.
The sources did not give any reason for the cancellation. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Shares And Securities Ltd ST Bk Fac