NEW DELHI Jan 11 India's PEC Ltd has purchased 15,000 tonnes of refined palmolein at $1,043 per tonne for delivery in January on the south coast, trade sources said on Wednesday, lower than the last known price paid by another state-run firm.

The price includes cost, insurance and freight. PEC issued had issued the tender last month.

"The cargoes were bought for the Tamil Nadu government for subsidised sale to the poor," one of the sources said.

Last month, state-run MMTC Ltd bought 40,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,093 per tonne for delivery in December on the east coast.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

The sources also said PEC has cancelled a tender to buy 3,000 tonnes of crude soyoil from Argentina. They did not give any reason for the cancellation. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)