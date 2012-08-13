BRIEF-Berger Paints India says acquisition of Saboo Coatings was completed on June 5
* Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 13 India's PEC Ltd has cancelled a tender to buy 7,500 tonnes of crude soyoil of Argentine origin, trade sources said on Monday.
The state-run firm regularly buys vegetable oils on behalf of provincial governments for public distribution. It had floated this tender earlier this month with Aug. 8 as the last date for submission of bids.
The sources did not give any reason for the cancellation. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------