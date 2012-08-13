NEW DELHI Aug 13 India's PEC Ltd has cancelled a tender to buy 7,500 tonnes of crude soyoil of Argentine origin, trade sources said on Monday.

The state-run firm regularly buys vegetable oils on behalf of provincial governments for public distribution. It had floated this tender earlier this month with Aug. 8 as the last date for submission of bids.

The sources did not give any reason for the cancellation. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)