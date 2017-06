NEW DELHI Jan 17 India has decided to lift a freeze on the taxable value of edible oils including crude palm oil, a government statement said on Thursday.

India will revise the base price used to calculate import taxes for CPO on a fortnightly basis now onwards as result of this revision.

The current base price for CPO stands at $447 per tonne, unchanged for last six years.

India has also decided to slap a 2.5 percent import duty on CPO to stem cheap imports and protect its domestic oilseed growers.

(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)