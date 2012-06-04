NEW DELHI, June 4 India's PEC Ltd has bought 7,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised palmolein at $990 per tonne, two trade sources said on Monday, lower than the last known price paid by the trading company.

The sources said the cargoes would be delivered on the southern port of Chennai by June 30 and the price included cost, insurance and freight.

PEC had issued an import tender last week seeking 10,000 tonnes of the refined vegetable oil.

PEC is one of the three state-run trading companies that regularly buys cooking oils for state governments for public distribution under welfare schemes. PEC bought the latest quantity on behalf of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Last month, PEC bought 5,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,049 per tonne for delivery on the south coast by June 10.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)