NEW DELHI, July 13 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 16,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,033 per tonne, trade sources said on Friday, higher than the last known price paid by the state-run trading company.

The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast by the end of July. The quantities have been purchased on behalf of the government of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh for subsidised sale.

MMTC had issued an import tender seeking 22,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein earlier this month, but the sources said only 16,000 tonnes was commercially viable.

The sources said MMTC might issue a tender for the remaining amount.

Earlier this month, filling a different tender, MMTC bought 6,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,023 per tonne on behalf of the government of the western state of Gujarat for delivery by July 15.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)