NEW DELHI Aug 27 India's MMTC Ltd has bought 12,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,024 per tonne, trade sources said on Monday, higher than the last known price paid by the state-run trading company.

The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

The cargoes will be delivered on the east coast by Sept. 7. The quantities have been purchased on behalf of the government of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh for subsidised sale.

On Aug. 8, MMTC issued an import tender seeking 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein.

Earlier this month, MMTC bought 14,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,011 per tonne on behalf of the southern state government.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)