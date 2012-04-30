NEW DELHI, April 30 India's state-owned PEC Ltd has bought 6,000 tonnes of crude palm oil at $1,169 per tonne, two trade sources said on Monday.

"The quantities were bought on private account," said one of the sources. PEC usually buys on behalf of state governments.

The sources said the cargoes would be delivered on the east coast by mid-May. The price includes cost, insurance and freight.

PEC issued the import tender on Apr. 19.

PEC is one of the three state-run trading companies that regularly buys cooking oils for state governments for public distribution.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)