NEW DELHI May 22 India's state-owned PEC Ltd has bought 5,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised palmolein at $1,049 per tonne, two trade sources said on Tuesday, lower than the last known price paid by another state-run trading company.

The sources said the cargoes would be delivered on the south coast by June 10 and the price included cost, insurance and freight.

Last week, PEC issued an import tender seeking 15,000 tonnes of the refined vegetable oil.

Traders expect PEC to issue a further tender shortly given the discrepancy between requirement and award.

PEC is one of the three state-run trading companies that regularly buys cooking oils for state governments for public distribution. PEC bought the latest quantity on behalf of the southern Tamil Nadu government.

On Monday, state-run MMTC Ltd bought 26,000 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $1,059 per tonne for delivery on the east coast by the end of this month.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)