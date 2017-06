NEW DELHI May 31 Indian state trading company PEC has issued a tender to import 10,000 tonnes of refined palmolein for shipment by June 20, a company statement showed on Thursday, a day after the state-run trader cancelled a similar tender without citing reasons.

The refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein should come from Indonesia or Malaysia and the last date for submission of bids is June 4.

The shipments need to be delivered on the southern ports of Chennai and Tuticorin.

Traders had expected a new tender to be issued after the company cancelled a tender on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)