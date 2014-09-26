NEW DELHI, Sept 26 India may raise import duties
on vegetable oils after the peak festival season gets over in
October, leading analyst Thomas Mielke said on Friday.
Indian refiners have been pitching for raising the duty on
edible oils as local oilseed prices have fallen due to surge in
shipments of cheaper palm oil.
India will celebrate host of festivals in October including
Diwali, the festival of lights.
Local soybean prices would plunge near support prices due to
bumper global output and force the Indian government to raise
import duty on edible oils, said Mielke, editor of Hamburg-based
newsletter Oil World, at an industry conference Globaoil India.
Last month, India's vegetable imports hit a record 1.3
million tonnes, helped by the highest ever soyoil imports on
expectation of a poor soybean harvest.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)