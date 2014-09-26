NEW DELHI, Sept 26 India may raise import duties on vegetable oils after the peak festival season gets over in October, leading analyst Thomas Mielke said on Friday.

Indian refiners have been pitching for raising the duty on edible oils as local oilseed prices have fallen due to surge in shipments of cheaper palm oil.

India will celebrate host of festivals in October including Diwali, the festival of lights.

Local soybean prices would plunge near support prices due to bumper global output and force the Indian government to raise import duty on edible oils, said Mielke, editor of Hamburg-based newsletter Oil World, at an industry conference Globaoil India.

Last month, India's vegetable imports hit a record 1.3 million tonnes, helped by the highest ever soyoil imports on expectation of a poor soybean harvest. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)