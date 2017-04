NEW DELHI, March 14 India's palm oil imports fell to 403,685 tonnes in February from 555,446 tonnes in the previous month, its second straight monthly drop, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) showed on Friday.

Traders had forecast imports between 400,000-550,000 tonnes by the world's biggest palm oil buyer, including 100,000-125,000 tonnes of refined palm oil, for the month.

The drop in palm oil imports was due to higher prices and a seasonal drop in demand for the tropical oil that solidifies in winter. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Himani Sarkar and Malini Menon)