NEW DELHI, Sept 15 India's vegetable oil imports in August jumped 3 percent from a year earlier to 1.37 million tonnes, a Mumbai-based trade body said on Tuesday.

The country's vegetable oil imports since November 2014, when the current marketing year began, totalled 11.7 million tonnes, up 23 percent from a year earlier, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)