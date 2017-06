MUMBAI Dec 14 India imported 855,363 tonnes of vegetable oils in November, up 28 percent from 668,917 tonnes a year ago, data released by a leading trade body showed on Wednesday, slightly above average expectations in a Reuters poll.

India's vegetable import in November is seen at 828, 875 tonnes, according to a Reuters poll.

However, the vegoils imports in November are down 4.32 percent against 894,045 tonnes in October.

In the year ended Oct. 31, India's imports were 8.7 million tonnes, down 5.4 percent from 9.2 million tonnes in the previous year.

India, the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils, buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)