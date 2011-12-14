(Adds details, graphic, background)
By Meenakshi Sharma
MUMBAI Dec 14 India's crude palm oil
imports rose but the costlier refined purchases fell in November
compared with the previous month despite efforts by Indonesia to
push the sale of the refined variant, data from a top trade body
showed on Wednesday.
Refined oil imports by India, the world's biggest vegetable
oil importer, were down because of lower supplies from the
Southeast Asian country which is still trying to boost its
refining capacity.
Strong demand from buyers in Europe and the Middle East have
also kept refined prices up.
Overall palm oil imports, which share the bulk of the
vegetable oil purchases, rose about 20 percent to 741,051 tonnes
in November against October imports, higher than a Reuters
estimate of 12.5 percent.
In November, crude palm oil (CPO) imports were 611,193
tonnes, while RBD palmolein imports stood at 110,050 tonnes,
latest data of the Mumbai-based trade body Solvent Extractors'
Association of India.
India imported 490,992 tonnes of CPO and 119,750 tonnes of
RBD palmolein in October.
"CPO imports were about $92 per tonne cheaper than RBD
palmolein imports," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the
trade body.
Soyoil imports fell to 8,000 tonnes last month, sharply down
from October when the South Asian country imported 186,836
tonnes, as the domestic soybean harvest season peaked.
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, altered taxes
on exports to make refined palm oils more attractive than crude
palm oil (CPO) from October, prompting warnings from refiners in
India, the world's top cooking oil buyer, that they would be
dealt a "death blow."
India's overall vegetable oil imports rose 28 percent in
November from a year ago, the data showed, slightly above
average expectation in a Reuters poll.
In the current year from November, total imports were at
855,363 tonnes against 668,917 tonnes a year ago. Imports by
India were seen at 828,875 tonnes in a Reuters poll.
But monthly vegetable oils imports in November were down 4.3
percent from 894,045 tonnes in October. The fall was because of
a sharp decline in soyoil imports and lower refined palm oil
imports.
India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a
small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.
In the year ended Oct. 31, India's imported 8.7 million
tonnes, down from 9.2 million tonnes in the previous year.
(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing
by Krittivas Mukherjee)