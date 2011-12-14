(Adds details, graphic, background)

By Meenakshi Sharma

MUMBAI Dec 14 India's crude palm oil imports rose but the costlier refined purchases fell in November compared with the previous month despite efforts by Indonesia to push the sale of the refined variant, data from a top trade body showed on Wednesday.

Refined oil imports by India, the world's biggest vegetable oil importer, were down because of lower supplies from the Southeast Asian country which is still trying to boost its refining capacity.

Strong demand from buyers in Europe and the Middle East have also kept refined prices up.

Overall palm oil imports, which share the bulk of the vegetable oil purchases, rose about 20 percent to 741,051 tonnes in November against October imports, higher than a Reuters estimate of 12.5 percent.

In November, crude palm oil (CPO) imports were 611,193 tonnes, while RBD palmolein imports stood at 110,050 tonnes, latest data of the Mumbai-based trade body Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

India imported 490,992 tonnes of CPO and 119,750 tonnes of RBD palmolein in October.

"CPO imports were about $92 per tonne cheaper than RBD palmolein imports," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the trade body.

Soyoil imports fell to 8,000 tonnes last month, sharply down from October when the South Asian country imported 186,836 tonnes, as the domestic soybean harvest season peaked.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, altered taxes on exports to make refined palm oils more attractive than crude palm oil (CPO) from October, prompting warnings from refiners in India, the world's top cooking oil buyer, that they would be dealt a "death blow."

India's overall vegetable oil imports rose 28 percent in November from a year ago, the data showed, slightly above average expectation in a Reuters poll.

In the current year from November, total imports were at 855,363 tonnes against 668,917 tonnes a year ago. Imports by India were seen at 828,875 tonnes in a Reuters poll.

But monthly vegetable oils imports in November were down 4.3 percent from 894,045 tonnes in October. The fall was because of a sharp decline in soyoil imports and lower refined palm oil imports.

India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

In the year ended Oct. 31, India's imported 8.7 million tonnes, down from 9.2 million tonnes in the previous year. (Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)