NEW DELHI, April 12 India's palm oil imports dropped 12 percent in March, the second straight monthly fall, a trade body said on Friday, as refiners tapped into record stockpiles built up following huge imports in previous months.

India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and leading producers Indonesia and Malaysia have been vying to make their oils more attractive by varying taxes. India retaliated with an import duty hike on crude palm oil in January to protect its domestic refining industry and oilseeds growers.

India's vegetable oil imports fell 7.5 percent to 896,714 tonnes last month, with palm oil imports dropping to 708,262 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports at 835,857 tonnes in March, including 671,429 tonnes of palm oil.

India's palm oil imports hit an all-time high in January, taking total stocks of edible oil at the end of February to an all-time record of 2 million tonnes, or nearly 40 days of consumption against the usual stock of a month's needs.

India imports about 60 percent of its cooking oil needs of 17 million tonnes, with palm oil's share at nearly 80 percent. In 2011/12, the country imported 10 million tonnes of cooking oil.

India buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)