NEW DELHI, April 12 India's palm oil imports
dropped 12 percent in March, the second straight monthly fall, a
trade body said on Friday, as refiners tapped into record
stockpiles built up following huge imports in previous months.
India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and
leading producers Indonesia and Malaysia have been vying to make
their oils more attractive by varying taxes. India retaliated
with an import duty hike on crude palm oil in January to protect
its domestic refining industry and oilseeds growers.
India's vegetable oil imports fell 7.5 percent to 896,714
tonnes last month, with palm oil imports dropping to 708,262
tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a
statement.
A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports
at 835,857 tonnes in March, including 671,429 tonnes of palm
oil.
India's palm oil imports hit an all-time high in January,
taking total stocks of edible oil at the end of February to an
all-time record of 2 million tonnes, or nearly 40 days of
consumption against the usual stock of a month's needs.
India imports about 60 percent of its cooking oil needs of
17 million tonnes, with palm oil's share at nearly 80 percent.
In 2011/12, the country imported 10 million tonnes of cooking
oil.
India buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia and
a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)