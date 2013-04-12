* Vegoil imports down 7.5 pct on month
* Refiners draw on port stocks to help trim palm imports
* Soyoil imports fall as marriage season demand fades
(Adds details, links to import table, graphic)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, April 12 India's imports of palm oil
fell for a second straight month in March as domestic supply
improved and purchases by the world's biggest buyer continued to
suffer from an import levy imposed in January.
India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, buys
mainly palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia and a small quantity
of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
Palm oil imports dropped 12 percent to 708,262 tonnes in
March, Mumbai-based trade body the Solvent Extractors'
Association, said in a monthly update.
Imports of all vegetable oils, including non-edible oils,
fell 7.5 percent to 896,714 tonnes in March, pulled down by the
drop in palm oil imports, the data showed.
Higher domestic cooking oil supplies, as the rapeseed
harvest season peaked last month, helped to curb imports.
Rapeseed is the main oilseed crop grown in winter.
Buyers also drew on stockpiles, as import prices rose.
Stockpiles of edible oil at ports fell nearly nine percent
during March to 850,000 tonnes, the trade body said, off a
record of 930,000 tonnes on March 1.
"Stocks were still on the higher side despite the decline in
monthly imports," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the
SEA.
Mehta said overall stocks -- including those in transit from
ports to refineries -- could depress domestic prices before the
summer oilseed planting season. Total stocks had edged up to an
all-time record of 2.1 million tonnes by April 1.
Traders said the high level of stocks, both at ports and in
transit, could keep imports capped between 800,000 and 885,000
tonnes for the current month.
India's imports of palm oil hit an all-time high in January
as leading producers Indonesia and Malaysia made exports more
attractive by varying tax levels.
To protect domestic refiners and oilseed growers, India
retaliated with a duty of 2.5 percent on crude palm oil in the
second half of January, which had hit imports in February.
On March 21, Malaysian palm oil futures touched their
highest since Feb. 25, making imports more
costly.
India imports about 60 percent of its cooking oil needs of
17 million tonnes. Palm oil makes up nearly 80 percent of that.
In 2011/12, the country imported 10 million tonnes of cooking
oil.
India's demand for cooking oils is rising as its population
grows and becomes better off. New Delhi tries to encourage
domestic oilseed production, partly by guaranteeing minimum
prices to farmers, but has had limited success.
Soyoil imports also declined a quarter to 46,990 tonnes last
month, as demand faded at the tail end of the marriage season.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)