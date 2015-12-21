NEW DELHI Dec 21 India should raise the import
duty on refined vegetable oils to 27.5 percent from 20 percent
to stem the tide of cheaper overseas purchases, a leading trade
body said on Monday.
Higher import duty on vegetable oils could make oilseeds
planting attractive for local farmers and help millers improve
capacity utilisation, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA)
said in a statement.
India, which consumes 18-19 million tonnes of edible oil
annually, imported a record 14.61 million tonnes vegetables oil
in the marketing year to October 2015, as a drop in local
oilseed output prompted refiners to boost imports from top
producers Malaysia and Indonesia.
The cooking ingredient is India's third highest overseas
spend after crude oil and gold, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
has ambitious plans to spend $1.5 billion in the next three
years to help farmers grow oil palm trees in an area the size of
New Jersey.
The South Asian nation's rapidly growing population and a
fall in the planting of oil-rich rapeseed in the winter season
have raised fears of higher imports at a time when Argentina, a
key soyoil supplier to India, has cut export tax on farm
products.
Imports could also turn costlier after Indonesia and
Malaysia formed a joint council to maintain higher prices of
palm products in the international market.
India should at least double the duty difference between
crude and refined vegetable oil from the current 7.5 percent,
the Mumbai-based association said.
The SEA also sought a sharp cut in oilseed import tax to
5-10 percent from the current 30 percent to boost local
production of edible oils, and exports of the crushed residue
used as animal feed.
