* Gap between crude and refined oils narrows

* Crude palm oil imports seen unlikely to fall drastically

* Lifts freeze on taxable value of CPO to make import costly (Adds details, trade perspectives, quotes, background)

By Manoj Kumar and Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Jan 17 India slapped a duty of 2.5 percent on imports of crude edible oils on Thursday, aiming to hold down purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer after No. 2 producer Malaysia set export tax at zero in a battle for market share with rival Indonesia.

India imports about half the 16 million to 17 million tonnes of edible oils it consumes every year, mainly palm oil from the two southeast Asian nations, and guarantees minimum prices to its farmers to spur production and trim a hefty import bill.

New Delhi also lifted a six-year old freeze on the taxable value of edible oils, including crude palm oil, which will also make imports more costly, and kept the import duty on refined palm oil unchanged, at 7.5 percent.

Indian farmers have been calling for action against cheap imports after Malaysia set its export tax on crude palm oil at zero for January and February. New Delhi had already set up a similar defence on refined palm oil last year after Indonesia cut its export costs.

Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled 2 percent after Thursday's news of the Indian move, on fears that demand would be hurt and stocks left near record high levels.

But traders said the size of the move was smaller than expected and would neither stem imports nor help the domestic industry.

"A 2.5 percent import duty is really not too bad. Manageable, in fact. We were expecting a five percent tax," said the chief executive of a listed Malaysian planter, who asked not to be identified.

India's crude palm oil futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange eased to stand up 0.09 percent at 449.3 rupees ($8.20) per 10 kg, off 460.8 rupees hit earlier, the highest level for the second month contract in nearly four months.

India's industry association had already predicted January imports from Malaysia could hit a record after Kuala Lumpur ended its export duty.

Traders forecast palm oil imports following the move could be around 700,000 to 750,000 tonnes in January, including about 100,000 tonnes of refined palmolein, slightly down from December's 783,091 tonnes.

"I don't think we will see a significant slowdown in imports, given that Malaysia's export taxes for crude palm oil are at zero," said a Malaysian trader.

Derom Bangun, chairman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Board, said the Indian move would affect the country's palm oil exports, but the Indonesian government ruled out any move in its duty structure in response to the hike.

"In the end, it will be up to the market to decide what kind of vegetable oil is to be consumed," said Rismansyah Danasaputra, director of perennial crops at Indonesia's Agriculture Ministry.

"If our palm oil is competitive enough in the market (compared with other vegetable oils), the market will choose our palm oil."

Traders said the increases in import costs were unlikely to drastically change demand in India.

"Palm oil sellers have already started offering lower prices as a result of these duty changes," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Sunvin Group, based in the financial capital of Mumbai, adding that would keep the impact on domestic prices minimal.

Domestic refiners could once again face pressure as the gap between crude and refined oils has narrowed, he added.

"If you see both Malaysia and Indonesia have changed their tax structure to promote exports of refined categories rather than crude palm oil," said B. V. Mehta, executive director of trade body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India.

"Imports of cheaper refined oils are a big threat to us, especially when India's own crushing industry is operating at 40-50 percent of its capacity." ($1 = 54.7700 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Niluksi Koswanage in KUALA LUMPUR,; Yayat Supriatna in JAKARTA, Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI and Mayank Bhardwaj in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)