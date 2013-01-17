* Gap between crude and refined oils narrows
* Crude palm oil imports seen unlikely to fall drastically
* Lifts freeze on taxable value of CPO to make import costly
By Manoj Kumar and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Jan 17 India slapped a duty of 2.5
percent on imports of crude edible oils on Thursday, aiming to
hold down purchases by the world's top vegetable oil buyer after
No. 2 producer Malaysia set export tax at zero in a battle for
market share with rival Indonesia.
India imports about half the 16 million to 17 million tonnes
of edible oils it consumes every year, mainly palm oil from the
two southeast Asian nations, and guarantees minimum prices to
its farmers to spur production and trim a hefty import bill.
New Delhi also lifted a six-year old freeze on the taxable
value of edible oils, including crude palm oil, which will also
make imports more costly, and kept the import duty on refined
palm oil unchanged, at 7.5 percent.
Indian farmers have been calling for action against cheap
imports after Malaysia set its export tax on crude palm oil at
zero for January and February. New Delhi had already set up a
similar defence on refined palm oil last year after Indonesia
cut its export costs.
Malaysian palm oil futures tumbled 2 percent after
Thursday's news of the Indian move, on fears that demand would
be hurt and stocks left near record high levels.
But traders said the size of the move was smaller than
expected and would neither stem imports nor help the domestic
industry.
"A 2.5 percent import duty is really not too bad.
Manageable, in fact. We were expecting a five percent tax," said
the chief executive of a listed Malaysian planter, who asked not
to be identified.
India's crude palm oil futures on the Multi
Commodity Exchange eased to stand up 0.09 percent at 449.3
rupees ($8.20) per 10 kg, off 460.8 rupees hit earlier, the
highest level for the second month contract in nearly four
months.
India's industry association had already predicted January
imports from Malaysia could hit a record after Kuala Lumpur
ended its export duty.
Traders forecast palm oil imports following the move could
be around 700,000 to 750,000 tonnes in January, including about
100,000 tonnes of refined palmolein, slightly down from
December's 783,091 tonnes.
"I don't think we will see a significant slowdown in
imports, given that Malaysia's export taxes for crude palm oil
are at zero," said a Malaysian trader.
Derom Bangun, chairman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Board,
said the Indian move would affect the country's palm oil
exports, but the Indonesian government ruled out any move in its
duty structure in response to the hike.
"In the end, it will be up to the market to decide what kind
of vegetable oil is to be consumed," said Rismansyah
Danasaputra, director of perennial crops at Indonesia's
Agriculture Ministry.
"If our palm oil is competitive enough in the market
(compared with other vegetable oils), the market will choose our
palm oil."
Traders said the increases in import costs were unlikely to
drastically change demand in India.
"Palm oil sellers have already started offering lower prices
as a result of these duty changes," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief
executive of the Sunvin Group, based in the financial capital of
Mumbai, adding that would keep the impact on domestic prices
minimal.
Domestic refiners could once again face pressure as the gap
between crude and refined oils has narrowed, he added.
"If you see both Malaysia and Indonesia have changed their
tax structure to promote exports of refined categories rather
than crude palm oil," said B. V. Mehta, executive director of
trade body the Solvent Extractors' Association of India.
"Imports of cheaper refined oils are a big threat to us,
especially when India's own crushing industry is operating at
40-50 percent of its capacity."
($1 = 54.7700 Indian rupees)
