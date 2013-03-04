(Recasts throughout)
By Chew Yee Kiat and Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 India and China, the
world's top two edible oil importers, will buy more of the
commodity this year despite record stocks as cheap palm oil
cargoes and low import tariffs help meet rising food consumption
and temper food-driven inflation.
Resilient demand from the two Asian giants whose populations
are growing in size and wealth is likely to bring down
near-record palm oil stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia, the
world's top producers.
While this will support benchmark Malaysian palm futures
<0#FCPO:>, which fell 23 percent last year, higher stocks at
ports in China and India are bound to pressure domestic prices,
offering some relief to their governments fretting over
inflation.
Indian edible oil stocks are expected to have hit a record
1.875 million tonnes in February, an Indian industry official
told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
China's palm oil stocks at ports were also anticipated at a
record 1.4 million tonnes last month, a Reuters survey showed.
India's overall imports of palm oil and soyoil is expected
to be 10.5 million to 11 million tonnes in the marketing year
ending October 2013 against a record 10.2 million tonnes in the
previous year, according to B.V. Mehta, executive director of
the Solvent Extractors' Association.
"Imports for India are still going up. Palm oil prices are
still low and people don't want to lose an opportunity," Mehta
said, adding that demand for the commodity will keep rising as
long as the government does not raise import tariffs for crude
and refined edible oils.
China's palm oil imports for the marketing year to September
2013 are likely to rise by 18 percent to 6.65 million tonnes,
Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World said in a recent note.
STOCK BUILD
Stocks in India and China likely rose to a record in
February as traders stocked up mostly on palm oil ahead of
changes in policy by the respective governments.
China, the world's No.2 consumer of palm oil, imported
954,087 tonnes of the vegetable oil in December, customs data
showed, almost double the average 490,000 tonnes, as traders
sought to avoid new quality standards that came into force on
Jan 1.
"Stocks in China have been hovering near the
one-million-tonne mark for a prolonged period and increased
buying before the stricter regulation pushed inventory level to
a record high," Xu Jian Fei, chief economist at Chinatex Grains
& Oils Import & Export Ltd, one of China's largest edible oil
trading companies, told Reuters.
It turned out to be business as usual after China's
quarantine authorities allowed discharge of the first two palm
oil cargoes from top exporter Malaysia in late January, easing
previous worries that the new standards may hamper shipments.
In India, buyers snapped up cargoes on expectations the
government would use its budget in late February to announce a
hike in import tariffs.
"It didn't happen as they were worried about food inflation
and now we are stuck with huge stocks," Solvent Extractors'
Mehta said. "It does not bode well for the industry."
The Indian oilseed crushing industry was expecting import
taxes for crude edible oils to rise to 10 percent from 2.5
percent to stem the flow of cheap imports and boost domestic
prices so farmers would continue to plant oilseeds.
Refined oils had been expected to rise to 20 percent from
7.5 percent now.
For the Indian government, keeping the taxes unchanged means
keeping prices of soyoil, which are down 2 percent so
far this year, under control. Headline inflation in January
slowed to a more than three-year low thanks to a slower rise in
fuel although there are upside risks to food inflation, analysts
say.
China's inflation is expected to touch 3 percent this year,
compared to 2.6 percent last year, a central bank official said
on Sunday, signalling a growing focus on rising food prices.
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)