(Recasts throughout)

By Chew Yee Kiat and Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 India and China, the world's top two edible oil importers, will buy more of the commodity this year despite record stocks as cheap palm oil cargoes and low import tariffs help meet rising food consumption and temper food-driven inflation.

Resilient demand from the two Asian giants whose populations are growing in size and wealth is likely to bring down near-record palm oil stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's top producers.

While this will support benchmark Malaysian palm futures <0#FCPO:>, which fell 23 percent last year, higher stocks at ports in China and India are bound to pressure domestic prices, offering some relief to their governments fretting over inflation.

Indian edible oil stocks are expected to have hit a record 1.875 million tonnes in February, an Indian industry official told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference. China's palm oil stocks at ports were also anticipated at a record 1.4 million tonnes last month, a Reuters survey showed.

India's overall imports of palm oil and soyoil is expected to be 10.5 million to 11 million tonnes in the marketing year ending October 2013 against a record 10.2 million tonnes in the previous year, according to B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association.

"Imports for India are still going up. Palm oil prices are still low and people don't want to lose an opportunity," Mehta said, adding that demand for the commodity will keep rising as long as the government does not raise import tariffs for crude and refined edible oils.

China's palm oil imports for the marketing year to September 2013 are likely to rise by 18 percent to 6.65 million tonnes, Hamburg-based oilseeds analyst Oil World said in a recent note.

STOCK BUILD

Stocks in India and China likely rose to a record in February as traders stocked up mostly on palm oil ahead of changes in policy by the respective governments.

China, the world's No.2 consumer of palm oil, imported 954,087 tonnes of the vegetable oil in December, customs data showed, almost double the average 490,000 tonnes, as traders sought to avoid new quality standards that came into force on Jan 1.

"Stocks in China have been hovering near the one-million-tonne mark for a prolonged period and increased buying before the stricter regulation pushed inventory level to a record high," Xu Jian Fei, chief economist at Chinatex Grains & Oils Import & Export Ltd, one of China's largest edible oil trading companies, told Reuters.

It turned out to be business as usual after China's quarantine authorities allowed discharge of the first two palm oil cargoes from top exporter Malaysia in late January, easing previous worries that the new standards may hamper shipments.

In India, buyers snapped up cargoes on expectations the government would use its budget in late February to announce a hike in import tariffs.

"It didn't happen as they were worried about food inflation and now we are stuck with huge stocks," Solvent Extractors' Mehta said. "It does not bode well for the industry."

The Indian oilseed crushing industry was expecting import taxes for crude edible oils to rise to 10 percent from 2.5 percent to stem the flow of cheap imports and boost domestic prices so farmers would continue to plant oilseeds.

Refined oils had been expected to rise to 20 percent from 7.5 percent now.

For the Indian government, keeping the taxes unchanged means keeping prices of soyoil, which are down 2 percent so far this year, under control. Headline inflation in January slowed to a more than three-year low thanks to a slower rise in fuel although there are upside risks to food inflation, analysts say.

China's inflation is expected to touch 3 percent this year, compared to 2.6 percent last year, a central bank official said on Sunday, signalling a growing focus on rising food prices. (Editing by Joseph Radford and Muralikumar Anantharaman)