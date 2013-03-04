KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Edible oil stocks in India are expected to have hit a record in February as buyers rushed to purchase ahead of a widely anticipated hike in import taxes that never materialised, an industry official said on Monday.

Stocks in the world's top buyer of edible oils will rise by 100,000 tonnes from January to 1.857 million tonnes, weighing on domestic prices and making it less lucrative for farmers to plant more oilseeds, said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors Association of India.

"The Indian government was supposed to raise the import duties but it didn't happen as they were worried about food inflation and now we are stuck with huge stocks," Mehta told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

"It does not bode well for the industry."

The Solvent Extractors Association will issue official import and stocks data for February in mid-March.

India's edible oil shipments in January hit a record 1.12 million tonnes as buyers stocked up on expectations the government would use its budget in late February to announce a hike in import tariffs.

Shipments last month are also expected to have stayed well above 1 million tonnes as traders rushed to take advantage of ample and cheap palm oil, Mehta said.

The Indian oilseed crushing industry was expecting import taxes for crude edible oils to rise to 10 percent from 2.5 percent. Refined oils were targeted to rise to 20 percent from 7.5 percent now. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Joseph Radford)