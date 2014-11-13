NEW DELHI Nov 13 India's cooking oil imports hit a record in 2013/14 due to a surge in overseas purchases of soy and sunflower oils, a trade body said on Thursday.

Imports of cooking oils by the world's top buyer rose to 11.62 million tonnes in the year ended October from 10.68 million tonnes a year ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association(SEA) said in a statement.

India mainly buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, small quantities of soyoil from South America and sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)