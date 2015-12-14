Dec 14 India's vegetable oil imports in November rose 13 percent from a year ago to 1.34 million tonnes, a leading trade body said in a statement on Monday.

The country's palm oil imports rose 9.7 percent from a year ago to 873,592 tonnes last month, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in the statement.

For more details: (bit.ly/1lHx8vY) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Malini Menon)