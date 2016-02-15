NEW DELHI Feb 15 India imported 1.26 million tonnes of vegetable oil in January, 15 percent higher than the same period a year ago, a leading trade body said in a statement on Monday.

India, the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils, imported 4.5 percent more of palm oil from a year ago at 688,393 tonnes last month, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in the statement.

For more details click on: bit.ly/1Lprtk1 (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal)