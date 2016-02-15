BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NEW DELHI Feb 15 India imported 1.26 million tonnes of vegetable oil in January, 15 percent higher than the same period a year ago, a leading trade body said in a statement on Monday.
India, the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils, imported 4.5 percent more of palm oil from a year ago at 688,393 tonnes last month, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in the statement.
May 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------