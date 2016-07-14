NEW DELHI, July 14 India imported 1.17 million tonnes of vegetable oil in June, up 15 percent from the same period a year earlier, a leading trade body said in a statement on Thursday.

India, the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils, shipped in 9.76 million tonnes of vegetable oil during the first eight months of the oil year that started Nov. 1, a rise of 10 percent on year, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in the statement.

