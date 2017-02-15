CORRECTED-BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 bln rupees (May 29)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 15 India's vegetable oil imports in January fell 19 percent from a year ago to 1 million tonnes due to a rise in local supplies and as the government's move to scrap high-value currency notes dampened demand, a trade body said on Wednesday.
The country's imports of palm oil in January stood at 608,762 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 166,573 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. bit.ly/2kvWkV1
In November, the Indian government scrapped 500-rupee and 1,000-rupee bills to crack down on corruption, denting retail demand for edible oils.
India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils. It imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia, and soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Seeks members' nod for raising equity capital worth up to 49.5 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Political uncertainty in Europe stokes safe-haven buying * Spot gold, silver touch one-month peaks * Spot gold may rise to $1,276 per ounce -technicals (Adds comment, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad May 30 Gold edged up to touch a one-month high on Tuesday, with investors turning to the safe-haven asset as geopolitical tensions sapped their appetite for risk. Spot gold had risen 0.1 percent to $1,267.70 per ounce by 0349 GMT. It earlier touch