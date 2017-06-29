India could raise import taxes on crude, refined vegetable oils - government source

A labourer carries vegetable oil packets on a tricycle as a man stands in front of his shop selling food grains, at a wholesale market in Kolkata, January 4, 2017.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is likely to raise import duty on refined and crude vegetable oils, like palm and soyoil, as local oilseed prices slumped below the government support levels, a government official told Reuters on Thursday.

Local oilseed crushers are struggling to compete with cheaper edible oil imports from Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil and Argentina, reducing demand for local rapeseed and soybeans, even after prices tumbled by a third over the past 14 months.

India, the world's biggest palm and soybean oil importer, now relies on imports for 70 percent of its edible oils, up from 44 percent in 2001/02.