NEW DELHI Jan 18 India's vegetable oil imports in December rose 24.5 percent from a year ago to 1.42 million tonnes, a leading trade body said in a statement on Monday.

The country shipped in 2.76 million tonnes of vegetable oil during the first two months of the oil year that started Nov. 1, a rise of 18 percent over the same period last year.

For more details: (bit.ly/1lmqr1e) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)