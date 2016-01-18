Jan 18 India's vegetable oil imports in December rose 24.5 percent from a year ago to 1.42 million tonnes, a leading trade body said in a statement on Monday. India imported 1.41 million tonnes of edible oils and 11,467 tonnes of non-edible oils last month, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed. For a story on Dec imports, see The table below shows India's vegetable oil imports for December. ------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2015/16 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Palmolein Crude Palm Oil Soyoil Others Total (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dec'15 229,520 551,058 490,718 135,849 1,407,145 Nov'15 231,672 627,404 261,836 217,024 1,337,936 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 461,192 1,178,462 752,554 352,873 2,745,081 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Others include imports of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel oils. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2014/15 (November-October) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Palmolein Crude Palm Oil Crude Palmolein Soyoil Others Total (degummed) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'15 228,798 878,137 ----- 405,186 138,270 1,650,391 Sep'15 173,410 596,091 ----- 321,062 114,944 1,205,507 Aug'15 157,942 645,653 ----- 406,116 154,861 1,364,572 Jul'15 185,357 765,865 ----- 349,436 177,869 1,478,527 Jun'15 147,813 571,496 ----- 154,090 140,599 1,013,998 May'15 275,150 624,201 ----- 289,266 170,071 1,358,688 Apr'15 187,534 530,557 ----- 186,849 192,739 1,097,679 Mar'15 51,576 616,402 ----- 191,150 193,906 1,053,034 Feb'15 80,667 423,284 ----- 240,235 101,298 845,484 Jan'15 69,977 580,695 ----- 224,430 207,568 1,082,670 Dec'14 45,031 778,815 ----- 97,027 200,717 1,121,590 Nov'14 55,815 712,881 ----- 121,097 259,338 1,149,131 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total 1,659,070 7,724,077 ----- 2,985,944 2,052,180 14,421,271 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ * Others include 1,542,599 T of crude sunflower oil imports. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SOURCE: Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai * Provisional (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)