MUMBAI, March 14 India's palm oil imports in February jumped 19.6 percent from a year ago to 609,939 tonnes, lifting total vegetable oil imports in the month by 28 percent, a leading trade body said in a statement on Monday.

The country's vegetable oil imports in February stood at 1.11 million tonnes, up from 868,167 tonnes, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India said.

India, the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils, imports mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)