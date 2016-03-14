March 14 India's vegetable oil imports in February rose 28 percent from a year earlier to 1.11 million tonnes, a leading trade body said in a statement on Monday. India imported 1.09 million tonnes of edible oils and 16,492 tonnes of non-edible oils last month, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India showed. For a story on February imports, see For more details click on: bit.ly/1U0dKcc The table below shows India's vegetable oil imports for February. EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2015/16 (November-October) Month RBD Crude Palm Oil Soyoil Others Total Palmolein (degummed) Feb'16 177,806 423,135 380,121 113,362 1,094,424 Jan'16 150,064 530,081 441,200 133,709 1,255,054 Dec'15 229,520 551,058 490,718 135,849 1,407,145 Nov'15 231,672 627,404 261,836 217,024 1,337,936 Total 789,062 2,131,678 1,568,875 599,944 5,089,559 * Others include imports of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel oils. EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2014/15 (November-October) Month RBD Crude Palm Crude Soyoil Others Total Palmolein Oil Palmolein (degummed) Oct'15 228,798 878,137 ----- 405,186 138,270 1,650,391 Sep'15 173,410 596,091 ----- 321,062 114,944 1,205,507 Aug'15 157,942 645,653 ----- 406,116 154,861 1,364,572 Jul'15 185,357 765,865 ----- 349,436 177,869 1,478,527 Jun'15 147,813 571,496 ----- 154,090 140,599 1,013,998 May'15 275,150 624,201 ----- 289,266 170,071 1,358,688 Apr'15 187,534 530,557 ----- 186,849 192,739 1,097,679 Mar'15 51,576 616,402 ----- 191,150 193,906 1,053,034 Feb'15 80,667 423,284 ----- 240,235 101,298 845,484 Jan'15 69,977 580,695 ----- 224,430 207,568 1,082,670 Dec'14 45,031 778,815 ----- 97,027 200,717 1,121,590 Nov'14 55,815 712,881 ----- 121,097 259,338 1,149,131 Total 1,659,070 7,724,077 ----- 2,985,944 2,052,180 14,421,271 * Others include 1,542,599 T of crude sunflower oil imports. SOURCE: Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai * Provisional (Compiled by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; Editing by Anand Basu)