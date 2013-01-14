NEW DELHI Jan 14 India's palm oil imports jumped 27.4 percent in December from a month earlier, a leading trade body said on Monday, boosted mainly by poor domestic supply of alternatives and attractive overseas prices due to record stocks in key supplier Malaysia.

India imported 783,091 tonnes of palm oil in December, which also topped the average in a Reuters poll.

Total vegetable oil imports in December were 901,092 tonnes, up from 700,371 tonnes in the previous month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports of 846,125 tonnes in December, with 720,375 tonnes of palm oil.

India's vegetable oil year runs from November to October.

India buys mainly palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)