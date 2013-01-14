* India's vegetable oil imports up 28.7 pct m/m

* High Malaysian palm oil stocks supported Indian purchases

* Crude palm oil imports may be higher in January (Adds details, graphic, table, background)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Jan 14 India's palm oil imports rose more than a quarter in December from a month earlier, a trade body said on Monday, boosted mainly by poor domestic supply of alternatives and attractive overseas prices due to record stocks in key supplier Malaysia.

Traders forecast cooking oil imports could increase for the second month in January, with a high level of crude palm oil imports as a result of a zero duty regime in Malaysia.

"Crude palm oil imports are expected to be higher than usual in January," said Pradip Desai, a Mumbai-based trader.

India is the world's top vegetable oil importer and its palm oil imports hit their highest in at least three years in October as buyers took advantage of bulging stocks, especially in Malaysia, the world's No. 2 producer.

India imported 901,092 tonnes of vegetable oil including palm oil in December, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement, up from 700,371 tonnes in November.

"Lower domestic production of vegetable oils led to the higher palm oil imports," B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Mumbai-based trade body, told Reuters.

Mehta said domestic cooking oil supplies were down due to a slowdown in the crushing of oilseeds.

Farmers held back seeds because of poor demand for exports of the oilmeal produced from them, while rapeseed supplies from last winter's crop are now almost exhausted. In addition, farmers were hoping for a hike in duty on imports of palm oil.

That led to higher imports of palm products, particularly as they were $300 to $350 per tonne cheaper than oils such as soya and sunflower in the global market. Imports of soya and sunflower oil rose for seasonal reasons, but volumes were small.

India imported 783,091 tonnes of palm oil in December against 614,574 tonnes in November -- way beyond even the highest estimates in a Reuters survey.

The survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports of 846,125 tonnes in December, with 720,375 tonnes of palm oil.

Traders think palm oil imports could rise again in January as Malaysia waived its export duty with effect from Jan. 1 in a bid to reduce its bulging stocks.

SEA President Vijay Data said last month India could have record imports of palm oil in January.

India buys mainly palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

It relies on imports to meet more than half its annual edible oils demand of 16 million to 17 million tonnes. The government is giving farmers incentives to spur domestic output and cut reliance on imports, which can fuel inflation.

A population growing at the rate of 19 million people a year and an increasingly wealthy middle class fuel higher demand.

Traders said imports of soyoil and sunflower rose last month as the soft oils are preferred during winter, when demand for wedding feasts surges and palm oil solidifies.

Soyoil imports rose by 55 percent to 21,960 tonnes last month, while sunflower imports were 69,000 tonnes, up 45.3 percent from the previous month. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Clarence Fernandez)