MUMBAI, June 14 India imported 1.024 million tonnes of vegetable oil in May, down 25 percent from a year earlier, as demand fell during the summer season amid higher inventory at ports, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

India, the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils, shipped in 8.6 million tonnes during the first seven months of the oil year that started Nov. 1, up 10 percent from a year earlier, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement.

