June 14 India's vegetable oil imports in May dropped 25 percent compared with the
same period a year earlier to 8.6 million tonnes, a leading trade body said in a statement on
Tuesday.
India imported 1 million tonnes of edible oils and 20,193 tonnes of non-edible oils last
month, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India.
For a story on May imports, see
For more details click on (bit.ly/24ND2uF)
The table below shows India's vegetable oil imports for May.
EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)
OIL YEAR 2015/16 (November-October)
Month RBD Palmolein Crude Palm Oil Soyoil (degummed) Others Total
May'16 261,159 391,796 178,064 173,666 1,004,685
Apr'16 325,902 398,606 348,195 163,365 1,236,068
Mar'16 208,376 428,856 321,975 217,105 1,176,312
Feb'16 177,806 423,135 382,121 113,362 1,096,424
Jan'16 150,064 530,081 441,200 133,709 1,255,054
Dec'15 231,810 551,058 490,718 135,849 1,409,435
Nov'15 231,672 627,404 256,836 217,024 1,332,936
Total 1,586,789 3,350,936 2419109.00 1,154,080 8,510,914
* Others include imports of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel oils.
EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes)
OIL YEAR 2014/15 (November-October)
Month RBD Palmolein Crude Palm Oil Crude Palmolein Soyoil (degummed) Others Total
Oct'15 228,798 878,137 -- 405,186 138,270 1,650,391
Sep'15 173,410 596,091 -- 321,062 114,944 1,205,507
Aug'15 157,942 645,653 -- 406,116 154,861 1,364,572
Jul'15 185,357 765,865 -- 349,436 177,869 1,478,527
Jun'15 147,813 571,496 -- 154,090 140,599 1,013,998
May'15 275,150 624,201 -- 289,266 170,071 1,358,688
Apr'15 187,534 530,557 -- 186,849 192,739 1,097,679
Mar'15 51,576 616,402 -- 191,150 193,906 1,053,034
Feb'15 80,667 423,284 -- 240,235 101,298 845,484
Jan'15 69,977 580,695 -- 224,430 207,568 1,082,670
Dec'14 45,031 778,815 -- 97,027 200,717 1,121,590
Nov'14 55,815 712,881 -- 121,097 259,338 1,149,131
Total 1,659,070 7,724,077 -- 2,985,944 2,052,180 14,421,271
* Others include 1,542,599 T of crude sunflower oil imports.
SOURCE: Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai
* Provisional
(Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sunil Nair)