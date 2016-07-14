July 14 India's vegetable oil imports in June rose 15 percent to 1.17 million tonnes compared with last year, a leading trade body said in a statement on Thursday. India imported 1.2 million tonnes of edible oils and 10,554 tonnes of non-edible oils last month, according to data from the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. For a story on June imports, see For more details click on bit.ly/29DLh6U The table below shows India's vegetable oil imports for June. EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2015/16 (November-October) Month RBD Palmolein Crude Palm Oil Soyoil (degummed) Others Total Jun'16 190,050 415,580 386,145 167,127 1,158,902 May'16 261,159 391,796 178,064 173,666 1,004,685 Apr'16 325,902 398,606 348,195 163,365 1,236,068 Mar'16 208,376 428,856 321,975 217,105 1,176,312 Feb'16 177,806 423,135 382,121 113,362 1,096,424 Jan'16 150,064 530,081 441,200 133,709 1,255,054 Dec'15 231,810 551,058 490,718 135,849 1,409,435 Nov'15 231,672 627,404 256,836 217,024 1,332,936 Total 1,586,789 3,350,936 2419109.00 1,154,080 8,510,914 * Others include imports of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel oils. EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2014/15 (November-October) Month RBD Palmolein Crude Palm Oil Crude Palmolein Soyoil (degummed) Others Total Oct'15 228,798 878,137 -- 405,186 138,270 1,650,391 Sep'15 173,410 596,091 -- 321,062 114,944 1,205,507 Aug'15 157,942 645,653 -- 406,116 154,861 1,364,572 Jul'15 185,357 765,865 -- 349,436 177,869 1,478,527 Jun'15 147,813 571,496 -- 154,090 140,599 1,013,998 May'15 275,150 624,201 -- 289,266 170,071 1,358,688 Apr'15 187,534 530,557 -- 186,849 192,739 1,097,679 Mar'15 51,576 616,402 -- 191,150 193,906 1,053,034 Feb'15 80,667 423,284 -- 240,235 101,298 845,484 Jan'15 69,977 580,695 -- 224,430 207,568 1,082,670 Dec'14 45,031 778,815 -- 97,027 200,717 1,121,590 Nov'14 55,815 712,881 -- 121,097 259,338 1,149,131 Total 1,659,070 7,724,077 -- 2,985,944 2,052,180 14,421,271 * Others include 1,542,599 T of crude sunflower oil imports. SOURCE: Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai * Provisional (Compiled by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)