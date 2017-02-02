NEW DELHI Feb 2 India's vegetable oil imports will fall for the first time in six years in 2016/17 to 14 million tonnes as local oilseed production rises due to good monsoon rains, a senior industry official said on Thursday.

The country had imported 14.2 million tonnes vegetable oils in the 2015/16 year that ended on Oct. 31, Atul Chaturvedi, chief executive officer of Adani Wilmar and president of the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA), said.

The south Asian country's soymeal exports in 2016/17 could rise to 2 million tonnes from 40,075 tonnes a year ago, he said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)