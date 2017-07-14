TABLE-India's June vegoil imports rise 15 pct y/y

July 14 (Reuters) - India's vegoil imports in June rose 15 percent to 1.3 million tonnes from a year ago, a trade body said on Friday. The country's imports of palm oil in June stood at 820,082 tonnes, while soyoil imports were 290,904 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in a statement. For a story on June imports, see For more details click on (bit.ly/2uqvLdq) The table below shows India's vegetable oil imports for June. EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2016/17 (November-October) Month RBD Palmolein Crude Palm Oil Soyoil (degummed) Total Jun'17 240,696 572,338 290,904 1,293,777 May'17 294,409 492,440 340,365 1,323,792 Apr'17 232,243 511,139 304,942 1,324,014 Mar'17 219,270 454,213 229,853 1,097,876 Feb'17 233,313 498,404 251,740 1,234,255 Jan'17 196,623 408,140 166,573 1,097,876 Dec'16 245,554 473,179 232,132 1,174,296 Nov'16 240,948 557,364 164,286 1,155,863 Total 1,903,056 3,967,267 1,980,795 9,611,958 * Total include imports of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel oils. * Provisional SOURCE: Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai (Compiled by Sudarshan Varadhan in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)