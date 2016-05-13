NEW DELHI May 13 India imported 1.24 million tonnes of vegetable oil in April, 12 percent higher than in the same period a year earlier, a leading trade body said in a statement on Friday.

India, the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils, shipped in 7.56 million tonnes of vegetable oil during the first six months of the oil year that started Nov. 1, a rise of 17 percent over the same period the previous year, Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India said in the statement.

For more details click on: (bit.ly/1rJfISh) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)