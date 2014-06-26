* Weak monsoon to hurt domestic oilseed output
* Monthly edible oil imports seen at 1.05 mln T July-Oct
* Monthly palm oil imports seen at 700,000 T July-Oct
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, June 26 India's edible oil imports,
including palm oil, may rise 5.4 percent to 11.7 million tonnes
in the year to October 2015 as a weak monsoon hurts domestic
oilseeds production, an industry expert said on Thursday.
Higher purchases by the world's leading cooking oil importer
should in the long term support benchmark Malaysian palm oil
futures that have shed 7 percent so far this year.
"Considering current monsoon progress, I don't think next
year there will be any meaningful growth in local edible oil
supplies, but demand will rise," Govindbhai Patel, a trade
expert from India's western city of Rajkot, said at a regional
palm oil conference in Mumbai.
India's annual rains have covered half of its landmass four
days behind the usual schedule, failing to recover from a late
start that has slowed sowing of summer crops in a country where
half of the farmland still lacks irrigation.
Production of the main summer oilseed crop would depend on
the quantity of rainfall in the next two months, said Patel, who
has been in the edible oil trade for more than four decades.
India is expected to import on an average 1.05 million
tonnes of edible oil, including 700,000 tonnes of palm oil, each
month until the end of the current year in October, said Patel,
a managing partner at GG Patel & Nikhil Research Co.
In May, India shipped in 1.02 million tonnes of edible oil,
including 654,255 tonnes of palm oil.
Dorab Mistry, who heads the vegetable oil trading arm at
India's Godrej Industries, also expects the country's
edible oil imports to rise in the next five months due to a
delay in soybean sowing.
India mainly buys palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and
small quantities of soyoil from Latin America and sunflower oil
from Black Sea nations.
Patel expects India's imports of sunflower oil to rise to a
record high of 1.45 million tonnes and soyoil to 1.75 million
tonnes in 2013/14. He said the share of palm oil imports in
total edible oil shipments would drop as prices for low density
oils such as soy and sunflower have turned competitive.
In 2012/13, India's palm oil purchases of 8.3 million tonnes
accounted for 80 percent of the total edible oil imports, with
soy and sunflower oils accounting for the remaining 20 percent.
Imports of soy and sunflower oil could get another shot in
the arm in the near future if a crop-damaging El Nino weather
pattern emerges and dents palm oil output, said Vijay Data,
president of the Solvent Extractors' Association.
El Nino, a weather phenomenon marked by the warming of sea
surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, causes droughts in
the Asia Pacific region, including palm growing countries of
Southeast Asia.
