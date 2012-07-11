MUMBAI, July 11 Indian state-run oil companies
plan to boost investments in Venezuela and source higher
volumes of crude oil from the South American country, India's
junior industry minister said on Wednesday.
An Indian consortium led by ONGC Videsh, the overseas
investment arm of oil explorer ONGC, plans to invest
$2.2 billion in the Carabobo oil field project, and another $500
million in the San Cristobel oil field, Jyotiraditya Scindia
said in a statement.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil importer, imports
about 80 percent of its crude needs, and has been scouting for
oil and gas assets abroad to meet rising local demand and to
feed its expanding refining capacity.
State-run companies ONGC and Oil India have identified U.S.,
Canada, South America, Australia and parts of Africa for
acquisitions. ONGC Videsh has already invested $350 million in
Venezuela's San Cristobel field.
India and Venezuela earlier agreed to boost ties in the
energy sector by jointly building refineries in the two
countries and extending shipping lines. India has already
invited Venezuela to partner Indian Oil Corp's planned
refinery in the eastern Odisha state.
State-run GAIL India is also looking for
opportunities in the natural gas sector in Venezuela, while
refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp is keen to export base
oil to the South American country, Scindia said.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)