NEW DELHI Oct 10 Reliance Industries
has stepped into Venezuela's exploration sector, strengthening
ties between the Latin American nations and its top Indian
customer.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries and
Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) have agreed to study the Ayacucho
Block 8 in the oil-rich Orinoco belt, the Indian company said in
a statement on Thursday.
Reliance, which operates the world's biggest refining
complex on India's west coast, last year signed a 15-year deal
to buy up to 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of heavy oil from
PDVSA.
Venezuela has been Reliance's top crude oil supplier since
May 2012.
A senior PDVSA executive said in New Delhi last year that
the company was in talks for four blocks - Junin 1, Ayacucho 3,
Ayacucho 8 and Boyaca 4.
It is not clear whether Reliance is out of race for the
remaining three blocks or still in negotiations with PDVSA.
Participation in Venezuelan oil exploration could help
Reliance lock in supplies for its two Indian refineries that can
handle heavy crude, which often costs less than lighter crude
options and boosts refining margins.
Reliance's two refineries at Jamnagar in western Gujarat
state can process 1.2 million bpd oil, about 28 percent of
India's overall refining capacity.
The private refiner wants to lift the share of its own oil
used in overall processing by the two plants from almost zero at
present to 25 percent to 30 percent, its executive director
P.M.S. Prasad told Reuters in December 2011.
Separately, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp
also signed a preliminary agreement with PDVSA to join
exploration efforts in the oil-rich Faja area of Venezuela, the
Indian firm said.
ONGC currently has stakes in two producing projects in
Venezuela - Petro-Carabobo and Petro-Indovenezolan.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Cowell)